Gwanda State University (GSU)

Stores Officer/ Stores Controller

Gwanda State University (GSU)
Jan. 07, 2024
Job Description

PROCUREMENT MANAGEMENT UNIT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring that the University’s stock levels timeously meet business/ project needs.
  • Monitoring replenishing levels, deliveries and internal transfers between departments.
  • Forecasting supply and demand to prevent overstocking and stockouts.
  • Submit purchase details to internal databases, initiate orders to replenish goods as required.
  • Track shipments, and address any delays.
  • Coordinate regular inventory audits, and liaise with warehouse staff and other internal teams to test products’ quality.
  • Directly supervise stores staff.
  • Track discrepancies and take corrective measures.
  • Conducting stock checks and completing a Stock Status report.
  • Maintaining and promoting a safe and hygienic environment in the Stores section.
  • Keep updated inventory records.
  • Putting in place measures to enhance security and minimise pilferage.
  • Facilitate safe and environmentally friendly disposal of obsolete stocks.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A first degree in Procurement/Logistics/ Supply Chain/Materials Management/ Stores Management.
  • Must have 5 Ordinary levels including Mathematics and English.
  • At least one (1) year post qualification experience in any of the above-stated fields.

Skills and Attributes:

  • Should have a good understanding of supply chain procedures.
  • Working knowledge of inventory management software.
  • Excellent organization skills, and good communication.
  • Excellent analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Conditions of Service

Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 07 January 2024

Gwanda State University (GSU)

Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.

Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi

