Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

Student Attachees: Executive Assistant/Office Management (Harare)

Feb. 26, 2024
Job Description

The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

ZCHPC is looking for student attachees who are studying towards Executive Assistant, Office Management or anything equivalent.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Studying towards Executive Assistant, Office Management or anything equivalent.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should email application letters to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw

Deadline: 26 February 2024

Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)

The Zimbabwe Centre FOR High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.

High Performance Computing most generally refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.

Related Jobs

