Student Attachees: Executive Assistant/Office Management (Harare)
Job Description
The Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
ZCHPC is looking for student attachees who are studying towards Executive Assistant, Office Management or anything equivalent.
Duties and Responsibilities
Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Studying towards Executive Assistant, Office Management or anything equivalent.
Other
How to Apply
Those interested should email application letters to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
Deadline: 26 February 2024
