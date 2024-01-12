Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.
The student/intern will be trained to carry out the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring transactions such as the opening and closing of accounts are carried out, while strictly adhering to security procedures.
- Providing clients with information on products offered by the society.
- Issuing necessary forms on request and helping clients in completing them.
- Responding to client queries.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Business: Banking (Required).
- Skills: Business, Client Relationship Management, Organizing, Querying, Sales.
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 16 January 2024
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.
