Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Jan. 16, 2024
Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

The student/intern will be trained to carry out the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensuring transactions such as the opening and closing of accounts are carried out, while strictly adhering to security procedures.
  • Providing clients with information on products offered by the society.
  • Issuing necessary forms on request and helping clients in completing them.
  • Responding to client queries. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor Of Business: Banking (Required).
  • Skills: Business, Client Relationship Management, Organizing, Querying, Sales.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply

Deadline: 16 January 2024

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

