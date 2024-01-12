Student on attachment/ Learner (Gokwe)

Job Description

Old Mutual is a firm believer in the African opportunity and our diverse talent reflects this.

The student/intern will be trained to carry out the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring transactions such as the opening and closing of accounts are carried out, while strictly adhering to security procedures.

Providing clients with information on products offered by the society.

Issuing necessary forms on request and helping clients in completing them.

Responding to client queries.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Business: Banking (Required).

Skills: Business, Client Relationship Management, Organizing, Querying, Sales.

How to Apply

Click here to apply