Systems Librarian (Bindura)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assisting the Library Management with library technology planning and projects implementation.

Working closely with the Librarian on the development and the evaluation of the library information technology plan.

Assisting the Library Management along with other members of the library staff with establishing, evaluating, and revising of library policies and procedures related to the use of ICTs in the Library.

Working closely with University’s ICT Department to resolve issues on library technology systems and improving access to academic and other quality information resources.

Providing effective management and control of library computer hardware and software installations and operations.

Providing leadership and guidance in the development and management of library webpages and electronic library.

Advising the management on the appropriate acquisition of computer hardware and software for the library;

Ensuring that all computers in the library are always in good working conditions.

Ensure registration and/or access to e-resources.

Managing and efficient operation of the Integrated Library Management System (KOHA), DSpace, Ejournal Portal, Turnitin and other electronic databases and software.

Develop training programs for staff and clientele on new information trends.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Bachelor of Science Degree in Library and Information Sciences

A Master’s Degree in Library and Information Sciences is an added advantage.

At least two years’ working experience with library software packages is desirable.

Familiarity with modern library systems.

Ability to work independently and apply knowledge to identify solutions for new and varied problems.

Demonstrated ability to establish and maintain effective interpersonal working relationships with all levels of staff.

Demonstrated ability to learn new technologies, and stay current with technical developments.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses.

Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.