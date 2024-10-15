Pindula|Search Pindula
National Foods Holdings Limited

Tax Specialist (Harare)

National Foods Holdings Limited
Oct. 11, 2024
Job Description

National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for a Tax Specialist based at our Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Monthly Filing of Tax returns: VAT, PAYE and WHT.
  • Preparation and filing of quarterly QPDs.
  • Administration of valid tax certificates annually for all group companies.
  • Co-ordinating internal health checks.
  • Managing the Tax affairs of the business.
  • Communicating with tax authorities, resolving any tax issues that may arise.
  • Conducting tax refresher trainings.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Fiscal Studies, Accounting, Finance or any other relevant degree.
  • Membership with professional boards such as ZITA, ICTA, and ADI and in good standing.
  • At least 2-3 years’ experience as a consultant or above in business tax, compliance, international tax, transfer pricing and restructuring.

Personal Attributes:

  • Integrity and professionalism in handling sensitive financial information.
  • Flexibility to navigate changing tax laws and regulations.
  • Exceptional precision in tax preparation and compliance.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw by latest Friday 11 October 2024.

National Foods Holdings Limited

National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.

Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe

Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9

Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Phone:+263 (0292) 889201

