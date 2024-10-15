Tax Specialist (Harare)
Job Description
National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for a Tax Specialist based at our Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monthly Filing of Tax returns: VAT, PAYE and WHT.
- Preparation and filing of quarterly QPDs.
- Administration of valid tax certificates annually for all group companies.
- Co-ordinating internal health checks.
- Managing the Tax affairs of the business.
- Communicating with tax authorities, resolving any tax issues that may arise.
- Conducting tax refresher trainings.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Fiscal Studies, Accounting, Finance or any other relevant degree.
- Membership with professional boards such as ZITA, ICTA, and ADI and in good standing.
- At least 2-3 years’ experience as a consultant or above in business tax, compliance, international tax, transfer pricing and restructuring.
Personal Attributes:
- Integrity and professionalism in handling sensitive financial information.
- Flexibility to navigate changing tax laws and regulations.
- Exceptional precision in tax preparation and compliance.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw by latest Friday 11 October 2024.
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.
Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9
Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Phone:+263 (0292) 889201