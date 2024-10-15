Tax Specialist (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods prides itself in developing and growing its people! We are thrilled to announce the opening of a job opportunity for a Tax Specialist based at our Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monthly Filing of Tax returns: VAT, PAYE and WHT.

Preparation and filing of quarterly QPDs.

Administration of valid tax certificates annually for all group companies.

Co-ordinating internal health checks.

Managing the Tax affairs of the business.

Communicating with tax authorities, resolving any tax issues that may arise.

Conducting tax refresher trainings.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Fiscal Studies, Accounting, Finance or any other relevant degree.

Membership with professional boards such as ZITA, ICTA, and ADI and in good standing.

At least 2-3 years’ experience as a consultant or above in business tax, compliance, international tax, transfer pricing and restructuring.

Personal Attributes:

Integrity and professionalism in handling sensitive financial information.

Flexibility to navigate changing tax laws and regulations.

Exceptional precision in tax preparation and compliance.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you have a strong desire to succeed and consider yourself to be productive, dedicated, and motivated, then please email: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw by latest Friday 11 October 2024.