Teaching Vacancies
Job Description
Maranatha Christian High Schools are looking for well-qualified and experienced teachers to fill the following vacant positions that have arisen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma.
- Maths and ICT up to “A” Level.
- French teacher.
- Chemistry teacher up to “A” Level.
- Physics and Maths teacher up to “A” Level.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Job Related.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's or graduate degrees majoring in the subjects or approved teacher training programs from well-recognized institutions.
- Post Graduate Diplomas in education or Diplomas in Education from a recognized Institutions.
- Proven experience in teaching Cambridge Syllabus and exam classes.
- At least 4 years of experience of serving in Private Schools.
- Christian based background.
- Ability to exhibit patience when working with students who don't immediately understand the concepts being presented.
- Professionalism.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, CVs and certified copies of certificates should be submitted online to: cvs.mgsschools@gmail.com or physically At Maranatha Christian High School, Corner Harare Drive and Kirkman road (Stand No 8360 Lot 14 Harare Drive, Tynwald Harare).
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.
Deadline: 15 April 2024
