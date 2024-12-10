Team Leader (Mutare)
CARE is a leading humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting poverty and social injustice with a special emphasis on women and girls. CARE began working in Zimbabwe in 1992 in response to severe regional drought and has since expanded programming to address longer-term development issues. The organization seeks to recruit outstanding candidates who are known for their excellence, professionalism, integrity and who are committed to providing support to the country office. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for the position posted below:
ABOUT THE PROJECT
CARE Zimbabwe and its program partners, will implement a European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded project to provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable households affected by drought in priority districts of Zimbabwe. These organizations will collaborate to deliver integrated support to the most at-risk households in Gokwe North and Mutare Districts. The assistance will include food voucher aid to address immediate food needs during the peak lean season spanning four months, coupled with initiatives aimed at preventing undernutrition, facilitating referrals, enhancing institutional capacity for community management of acute malnutrition, and facilitating mobile community outreach in remote areas within the targeted wards.
POSITION SUMMARY
The Team Leader provides program level technical leadership, oversight, and advisory support ensuring effective and efficient operation of the project. He/she ensures an enabling environment to achieve desired results. Key responsibilities are to create a harmonious and empowering work environment that enables effective program implementation. This will involve fostering positive project culture, ensuring clear communication and transparent decision-making, and providing necessary resources and support to program teams. She/he facilitates strong internal and external collaboration, building productive relationships within the implementing consortium, key public, and private sector stakeholders to drive project's goal forward. For long-term project sustainability, the Lead cultivates a culture of adaptability to oversee the sustained impact of project outcomes. Additionally, proactively identify and mitigate potential risks, establish comprehensive risk management strategies, and closely monitor the evolving context in which the project operates, adapting approaches as needed.
Harmonious and enabling environment for program implementation.
- Undertakes Build a strong and coherent team through retreats, pause, and reflect sessions and one-on-one engagements.
- Lead and support innovative initiatives for the program.
- Review and communicate program integration framework for cross-cutting themes into the broader program.
- Staying informed about current trends and best practices in the NGO sector and other peer organizations.
Ensure program-level sustainability of results.
- Initiate, anticipate and evaluate the impact of strategic decisions on project outcomes and adjust, as necessary.
- Assess program impact and effectiveness.
- Monitor and evaluating program effectiveness to quality standards are met.
- Influence policy and advocacy efforts to support sustainability.
Foster Internal and external collaboration
- Provide leadership and guidance to sector staff, fostering a collaborative and productive work environment.
- Landscape mapping on external collaborators and actors and appropriate engagement of internal and external actors for collaboration, including the donor community.
- Provide leadership on program-level documentation, communication, report- writing and review.
- Proactively anticipate and manage stakeholder expectations and concerns.
Risk planning, management, and context monitoring.
- Conducting routine risk mapping, assessment, analysis, and action.
- Continuously scan the internal and external environment and adapt the program accordingly.
- Ensure compliance with project, organizational and national policies, procedures, and regulatory requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Master’s degree in social sciences, Food Security, or a related field.
- Relevant certifications in Program Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, or Project Risk Management.
- Over 5 years of program management experience in the NGO sector or similar organizations.
- Proven leadership in directing teams and managing cross-functional projects.
- Extensive expertise in Monitoring and Evaluation to assess program effectiveness.
- Established relationships with NGOs, government agencies, and donor organizations.
- Experience in policy advocacy and influencing decision-making at various levels.
- Proficient in developing program integration frameworks and utilizing project management tools.
- Familiarity with Monitoring and Evaluation software for data analysis.
