Technical Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Oversee the technical operations and maintenance of Cottco’s production facilities, equipment, and infrastructure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement policies, procedures, and systems to ensure optimal performance, efficiency, and compliance with safety/environmental regulations.
- Participate in the development of Cottco’s strategic direction to meet stakeholder expectations.
- Manage a team of technical specialists, engineers, and technicians responsible for maintenance, repairs, upgrades, and troubleshooting.
- Analyse production data, equipment performance metrics, and maintenance records to identify areas for improvement.
- Collaborate with operational, quality, and supply chain teams to align technical support with business objectives Research and evaluate new technologies, equipment, and industry best practices to enhance Cottco’s technical capabilities , including capital expenditures, vendor/contractor relationships, and implementation technical projects Manage Serve as the technical subject matter expert and primary liaison for any regulatory inspections or audits.
- Spearhead Cottco’s value addition efforts.
- Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to identify potential threats or areas for innovation.
- Provide ongoing business analysis and advisory support to leadership and other key stakeholders.
- Gather, analyse, and interpret business data to identify opportunities for operations improvement, cost savings, and strategic initiatives.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams (operations, finance, sales, etc.) to understand and address business requirements and pain points.
- Document current business workflows, information systems, and data sources.
- Develop detailed business cases and recommendation reports to support decision-making.
- Design and implement new reporting dashboards, KPIs, and analytics to enhance data-driven decision-making Facilitate workshops and meetings to elicit requirements, validate solutions, and drive consensus.
- Serve as the liaison between the business and IT teams to ensure technology enablement aligns with strategic objectives.
- Initiate and develop policies to enhance safety, health and environment initiatives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (e.g., mechanical, electrical, industrial), Operations Management, or a related technical field.
- Master of Business Administration or Master of Business Leadership degree.
- At least 7+ years of progressive experience in a technical management or leadership role, preferably in the agricultural/manufacturing sector.
- In-depth knowledge of cotton processing equipment, systems, and technologies
- Strong understanding of production processes, quality control, and maintenance principles.
- Proven track record of driving operational efficiency, productivity, and cost savings.
- Excellent project management, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.
- Effective communication, team leadership, and stakeholder management abilities.
- Working knowledge of relevant safety, environmental, and regulatory compliance requirements.
- Strong understanding of the cotton industry, agricultural commodities, and Cotton value chain.
Key Skills:
- Technical expertise in cotton processing equipment and infrastructure.
- Project management and capital expenditure planning.
- Maintenance and operations management.
- Process improvement and performance optimization.
- Team leadership and employee development.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Data analysis and reporting.
- Collaboration with cross-functional teams Regulatory compliance and risk management.
Other
How to Apply
If you possess the required qualifications and experience and are passionate about contributing to the growth and success of Cottco, we encourage you to apply for these exciting opportunities.
Please submit your comprehensive CV and a cover letter outlining your suitability for the role to vacancies@cottco.co.zw by August 16, 2024. Indicate the position being applied for in the email.
Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO)
The Cotton Company of Zimbabwe, is a large cotton processing and marketing organization in Southern Africa. The company, known as "COTTCO", works with individual cotton farmers, providing agronomic and financial support.
Cottco works closely with cotton farmers in Zimbabwe and offers agronomic and financial support to the end of the cotton-production process. Cottco has 20 outlets in cotton-producing areas in Zimbabwe, with its ginneries located in Chiredzi, Chihoy, Gokewe, Kadoma and Muzarabani.
- Founded: 1994
- Headquarters: Harare