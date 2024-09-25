Technical Skills Officer: Building (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe.

Contract Period​:​ Six (6) Months.

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing BOQs, Gantt charts, scope of works, monthly milestones and submit to the WASH Coordinator.

Provide training and technical support to Builders on construction, utilization and basic maintenance aspects to enhance sustainability.

Ensure construction of quality water points, washing basins, guard rooms, water troughs, and toilets within the contract duration.

Conducts monthly joint projects visits with government technical stakeholders for certification of milestones.

Inspection of completed WASH works.

Compiles and submit weekly progress report and monthly asset functionality update to the WASH Coordinator.

Ensuring that the motor bike allocated to him/her is kept clean and in a sound condition while undertaking bike checks daily.

Report all Program related incidences to the WASH Coordinator.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are mainstreamed at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in Building.

Class 1 Journeyman Certificate in Building.

Class 3 Driver’s License is a must.

At least two (2) years relevant experience in working with NGOs in a similar position will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand deliver to :