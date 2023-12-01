Teller - First Street, Harare

Job Description

To provide world class service by attending to teller related transactional and banking requirements as per laid down procedures; needs of clients and identify cross sell opportunities and to be guided by the branch operations manual, standing instructions, circulars and directives from the regulator, and any instructions from the Head Teller.

Duties and Responsibilities

To authenticate clients and transactions by following relevant procedure and policies to ensure accuracy and to prevent fraud, risks and losses.

To confirm actual cash on hand against system balances, at start of day, end of day and at regular intervals, and take corrective action is taken as soon as possible.

To comply with teller limits.

To declare any discrepancy in actual cash on hand against system balances, immediately, to management to ensure corrective action is taken as per procedure and policy to minimize losses.

To prepare all transactional documents and originals (WASTE) in the required format by the required deadline for filing purposes

To provide world class service to clients by greeting, listening and asking questions to ensure an understanding of client's needs.

To deliver on identified needs following the appropriate process and procedures and providing feedback to clients to satisfy needs, build a relationship and retain the client.

To identify opportunities for making suggestions to better meet customer needs, without advising, and refer to the relevant area to provide sales leads to enable cross-selling of products.

To stay abreast of CABS risk and compliance requirements by reading the relevant circulars, Standing Instructions and attending sessions to remain current.

To seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to CABS.

To act as Brand ambassador by displaying appropriate behavior and CABS values.

Key Result Areas:

To mitigate risk.

To produce written and stamped teller entries.

To Provide Client Service.

To Identify Cross-Selling Opportunities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor Of Business Management: Banking (Financial Services).

Skills: Adaptability, Customer Experience (CX), Customer Service, Mitigated Risks, Payments, People Management.

Competency Requirements: