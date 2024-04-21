Tobacco Programmes Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The above mentioned position has arisen within TIMB and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based at TIMB Head Office.
REPORTS TO: HEAD BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Duties and Responsibilities
- Lead, organize, and champion the implementation of projects/programs in which TIMB is involved.
- Collaborate in the formation and management of sustainable farmer producer groups/cooperatives for tobacco and alternative crops, fostering inclusive rural business models to facilitate small-scale farmers’ access to quality inputs and markets.
- Develop schedules for program/project implementation, including timeframes and milestones.
- Ensure all project/program documents are kept up to date.
- Devise strategies to scale up pilot projects and encourage active participation from project/program stakeholders.
- Assign and monitor resources to ensure project/program efficiency and maximize deliverables.
- Cultivate and maintain partnerships with third-party project/program partners, including community leaders and stakeholders in the tobacco industry.
- Provide capacity-building support to project/program stakeholders.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Agriculture/ Agribusiness or equivalent.
- Postgraduate certification in business/agribusiness.
- AAt least 3 years relevant experience.
COMPETENCIES & SKILLS:
- Information seeking.
- Critical and analytical thinking.
- Business and trade skills.
- Attention to detail.
- Knowledge acquisition.
- An eye to detail.
- Speed of action.
Other
How to Apply
Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications, detailed CV addressed to hr@timb.co.zw, clearly indicating in block letters the field being applied for in the subject line, for instance, “TOBACCO PROGRAMMES OFFICER.”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification of applicants.
Deadline: 23 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
TIMB
The Tobacco Industry & Marketing Board (TIMB) is a Zimbabwean regulatory and advisory statutory board whose functions include controlling and regulating the growing, marketing and exporting of tobacco in Zimbabwe. In 1936, through the Tobacco Marketing and Levy Act, the Tobacco Marketing Board was formed resulting in the selling of tobacco through the Auction Floors and, later, Contract floors (from 2004). The Tobacco Marketing and Levy (Amendment) Act of 1997 saw the Tobacco Marketing Board being renamed to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board. The Board caters for the interests of all classes of different types of tobacco growers, buyers and other stakeholders.