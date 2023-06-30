TOPP Trainee (Harare)
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons who desire to embark on the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) TOPP programme.
The Programme
This is a three-year programme. Successful candidates will be required to register with ICAZ in order to commence their professional studies. The successful candidates will assume a floating position whereby they will cease to operate in their current role.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Be prepared to remain in the Company for the duration of the training period.
- Responsible for generating and processing transactions.
- Handles general accounts queries.
- Checks the amounts to be paid and received by a business unit.
- Arranges payment of bills and accounts.
- Keeps records of financial transactions.
- Keeps customer account details up to date.
- May set up new accounts.
- Checks account order forms and receipts are filled in correctly.
- Compares costs with budgets.
- Calculates the running costs of a company or organisation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor Of Accountancy: Accountancy (Required).
Skills:
- Accelerating Change, Accounting, Adaptability, Budgeting, Business, Detail-Oriented, Excellent organizational, planning and prioritizing skills, Financial Transactions, Flexibility, Microsoft Excel, MS Office Skills, New Accounts, Payments, Processing, Querying, Stress Management, Work Ethics.
Personal attributes:
- Be detail conscious, self-managing and highly conscientious.
- Confident, dynamic and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.
- Team oriented, open minded and willing to learn.
- Be organised and thorough.
- Willing to live the Old Mutual values.
- Registered for ZCTA with CAA Academy/Part of Full ZCTA or Initial Test of Competence (ITC).
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/TOPP-Traineee_JR-41630?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
