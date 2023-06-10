Tractor Driver

Job Description

AGRO INNOVATION PARK

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving tractors to draw implements, move materials, trailers, pull out objects embedded in ground or load heavy material and equipment.

Operating tractors safely and efficiently.

Reporting any faults or concerns to the farm management.

Ensuring tractors are kept clean, tidy and in good working condition even when not in operation.

Ensure tractors are given regular or day to day maintenance checks for oil, water, battery, brakes, tyres and tractor repairs are carried out properly.

Logging trips, fuel consumption and oil changes.

Carrying out any other duties as assigned by the management.

Qualifications and Experience

The applicant must have a class 2, 4 or 5 driver's license.

Class five driving license/ tractor driving permit/ certificate will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years tractor driving experience in a farm environment.

Extensive knowledge on tractor operation and other farming equipment.

The ability to carry out duties unsupervised, in harsh weather conditions and during irregular hours when required.

The ability to identify and react appropriately to hazards.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:

Acting Senior Assistant Registrar

Human Resources Section

Gwanda State University

Epoch Mine Campus

P O Box 30

Filabusi

Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023