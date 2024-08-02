Trainee Millers Programme (Harare)
Job Description
National Foods is looking to recruit their next generation of milling professionals. This career opportunity offers you the best of both worlds – that of gaining cutting edge theoretical and practical knowledge, coupled with developing your workplace technical and interpersonal skills. In return, we seek committed, resilient individuals who are results and purpose driven and thrive in a hardworking environment.
National Foods is dedicated to investing in the ongoing learning and development of its people, having successfully nurtured and grown many Millers through our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidates will undergo intensive training for a period of 4 years, upon which they progress their career in milling based on skill level & performance.
Qualifications and Experience
If you are interested in a milling career which provides you with a strong sense of purpose to feed and nourish the nation, then to qualify you require the following:
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels including Mathematics and English.
- Recently completed A Level with at least 2 ‘A’ Level passes, science subjects mandatory.
- Must be aged between 18 and 25 years.
- Willing to work in alternating milling shift hours.
- Recently qualified Engineering Degree graduates are encouraged to apply.
Other
How to Apply
Why wait when National Foods is able to offer you all the ingredients you need to become a successful Miller! Submit your application to: recruitment2@natfood.co.zw before our closing date - 31 July 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, limited positions available.
National Foods Holdings Limited
National Foods is Zimbabwe's largest food manufacturer. The company was established in 1920 and produces a broad range of basic foods including maize meal, flour, cooking oil, margarine, rice, salt, snacks, biscuits, pasta, sugar beans, baked beans, popcorn, as well as soap and a full range of animal feed.
Address: 10 Stirling Road, Workington, Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: +263 (0242) 753751/8, 753741/9
Address: Steelworks Road, P.O Box 648, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Phone:+263 (0292) 889201