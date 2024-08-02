Trainee Millers Programme (Harare)

Job Description

National Foods is looking to recruit their next generation of milling professionals. This career opportunity offers you the best of both worlds – that of gaining cutting edge theoretical and practical knowledge, coupled with developing your workplace technical and interpersonal skills. In return, we seek committed, resilient individuals who are results and purpose driven and thrive in a hardworking environment.

National Foods is dedicated to investing in the ongoing learning and development of its people, having successfully nurtured and grown many Millers through our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidates will undergo intensive training for a period of 4 years, upon which they progress their career in milling based on skill level & performance.

Qualifications and Experience

If you are interested in a milling career which provides you with a strong sense of purpose to feed and nourish the nation, then to qualify you require the following: