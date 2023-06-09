Trainee Tracking Officer (Harare)

Job Description
AFC Leasing Company a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Trainee Tracking Officer. Reporting to the Data Analyst, the Trainee Tracking Officer will be responsible for tracking of equipment, identifying, analysing, and reporting the Data to management.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitoring deployment of equipment (combine harvesters and tractors).
- Tracking and monitoring the movement of equipment (combine harvesters and tractors).
- Reporting fuel usage and hectares harvested or tilled by combine harvester and tractors.
- Creating and sharing reporting dashboards for service works due and pending, fuel consumption, work done schedule reconciliations, operator rating, variance reports, accidents and incidents reports to management.
- Overseeing the full spectrum of asset-tracking process development.
- Client relationship management as well as identify opportunities for process improvements, performing continuous internal and external data quality checks.
- Producing daily, weekly and monthly management reports.
- Implementing various settings to the tracking systems such as geo-fence, speeding, POIs and platform configuration, issue troubleshooting and identifying geographical breeches.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Computer Science/ Mathematics/ Agriculture or equivalent.
- Previous experience in tracking and data analysis.
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Packages.
- Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing data sets.
- Strong analytical skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 16 June 2023