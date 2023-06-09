Trainee Tracking Officer (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Leasing Company a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Trainee Tracking Officer. Reporting to the Data Analyst, the Trainee Tracking Officer will be responsible for tracking of equipment, identifying, analysing, and reporting the Data to management.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitoring deployment of equipment (combine harvesters and tractors).

Tracking and monitoring the movement of equipment (combine harvesters and tractors).

Reporting fuel usage and hectares harvested or tilled by combine harvester and tractors.

Creating and sharing reporting dashboards for service works due and pending, fuel consumption, work done schedule reconciliations, operator rating, variance reports, accidents and incidents reports to management.

Overseeing the full spectrum of asset-tracking process development.

Client relationship management as well as identify opportunities for process improvements, performing continuous internal and external data quality checks.

Producing daily, weekly and monthly management reports.

Implementing various settings to the tracking systems such as geo-fence, speeding, POIs and platform configuration, issue troubleshooting and identifying geographical breeches.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Information Technology/ Information Systems/ Computer Science/ Mathematics/ Agriculture or equivalent.

Previous experience in tracking and data analysis.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Packages.

Knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing data sets.

Strong analytical skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position being applied for as your e-mail subject reference.

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 16 June 2023