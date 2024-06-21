Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2024
Job Description
UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Applications for scholarships are invited from 2024 First Year students enrolling at local State Universities for the following degree programmes:
- Business/ Finance.
- Chemical Engineering/BSC Chemistry.
- Mechanical Engineering.
- Electrical Engineering.
- Information Technology.
- Economics.
- Human Resources.
- Marketing.
- Procurement.
- Mining Engineering or related disciplines.
- Civil Engineering.
- Agriculture.
- Medicine.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- 5″0″ level passes including English Language and Mathematics at grade Cor Better.
- Three “A” level passes.
- Applicants should be under 21 years of age.
- Applicants should be enrolling for first year first semester in August or September 2024 intake.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should provide the following:
- University admission letter.
- Application letter with clear contact details.
- Certified copies of birth certificate, national identity card and acadernic certificates;
- Recommendation letter from last school attended, and
- A motivational letter (maximum length of 500 words), in support of the application.
- Preference will be given to those from disadvantaged communities.
NB: Clearly indicate the program being applied for in the subject line.
All applicants should be addressed to:
The Finance and Administration Director
National Oil Infrastructure Company (Pvt) Ltd
P.O. Box CY 233 Causeway Harare
or
4th Floor NOCZIM House
100 Leopold Takawira Street
Harare
The deadline for the receipt of applications is 05 July 2024.Generate a Whatsapp Message
National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
National Oil Infrastructure Company (NOIC) of Zimbabwe is a gvt entity that transports petroleum products to Zimbabwe using the pipeline from Beira in Mozambique to Msasa depot in Harare. The company handles various products, including diesel, petrol, jet A1, ethanol, and illuminating paraffin.
The Company has depots in strategic sites around the country, namely Bulawayo, Mutare, Beitbridge, Msasa and Mabvuku. NOIC has blending facilities at its depots and undertakes blending services on behalf of its clients.
Head Office
100 Leopold Takawira Street,
Corner J.Moyo/L. Takawira Street
Harare
Toll Free Number: +263 772171459
Email: info@noic.co.zw
Tel: +263 (4) 748518-22, 780463, 08611376161/62/63 | 0772 171 459