Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2024

Job Description

UNDERGRADUATE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Applications for scholarships are invited from 2024 First Year students enrolling at local State Universities for the following degree programmes:

Business/ Finance.

Chemical Engineering/BSC Chemistry.

Mechanical Engineering.

Electrical Engineering.

Information Technology.

Economics.

Human Resources.

Marketing.

Procurement.

Mining Engineering or related disciplines.

Civil Engineering.

Agriculture.

Medicine.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

5″0″ level passes including English Language and Mathematics at grade Cor Better.

Three “A” level passes.

Applicants should be under 21 years of age.

Applicants should be enrolling for first year first semester in August or September 2024 intake.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should provide the following: