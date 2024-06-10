Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.

As a Veterinary Technician, the incumbent will play a critical role in providing medical care and support to animals within the institution. The incumbent will report to the Agro Innovation Hub and Industrial Park Superintendent and assist in the diagnosis, treatment, and overall well-being of animals.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidate should be able to identify, isolate and treat sick animals.

Administer medications, vaccines, and treatments to animals

Be able to implement animal, feed and pasture production projects.

Perform routine animal husbandry practices such as dipping, dehorning, and castration.

Supervise general hands and stockman attached in livestock.

Compile relevant reports and maintain accurate and detailed records.

Assist with the procurement of equipment and consumables.

Maintain and clean veterinary equipment and instruments.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must possess a relevant Diploma in Animal Health and Production.

Applicants must have strong animal diseases and health knowledge and have at least two years post qualification experience dealing with animal health and production.

Excellent interpersonal, project and people management skills.

The ability to command and be a team leader necessary.

Compassion, empathy, and a genuine love for animals.

Attention to detail and strong organizational skills to maintain accurate medical records.

Other

How to Apply

Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to: