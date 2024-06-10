Veterinary Technician
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned postion.
As a Veterinary Technician, the incumbent will play a critical role in providing medical care and support to animals within the institution. The incumbent will report to the Agro Innovation Hub and Industrial Park Superintendent and assist in the diagnosis, treatment, and overall well-being of animals.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The candidate should be able to identify, isolate and treat sick animals.
- Administer medications, vaccines, and treatments to animals
- Be able to implement animal, feed and pasture production projects.
- Perform routine animal husbandry practices such as dipping, dehorning, and castration.
- Supervise general hands and stockman attached in livestock.
- Compile relevant reports and maintain accurate and detailed records.
- Assist with the procurement of equipment and consumables.
- Maintain and clean veterinary equipment and instruments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must possess a relevant Diploma in Animal Health and Production.
- Applicants must have strong animal diseases and health knowledge and have at least two years post qualification experience dealing with animal health and production.
- Excellent interpersonal, project and people management skills.
- The ability to command and be a team leader necessary.
- Compassion, empathy, and a genuine love for animals.
- Attention to detail and strong organizational skills to maintain accurate medical records.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses should be sent to: deputy.registrar@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
The Deputy Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, 14 June 2024.
The closing date for the receipt of applications is Friday, 14 June 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants who previously applied for the above posts should not apply.
Gwanda State University (GSU)
Gwanda State University is a state higher education institution that is in Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The university is temporarily at the former Epoch Mine in Gwanda whilst construction takes place. The main campus shall be on an 87 hectares (210 acres) site in Gwanda, with a 2.5 hectares (6.2 acres) farm at Filabusi.
Address: Epoch Mine Campus, P.O Box 30, Filabusi