Warehouse Controller (Southern Region)
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd
Job Description
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that has arisen in the business:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure movement of stock is done accurately and timeously.
- Ensure proper storage of all inventories.
- Ensure timeous receipt of inbound trucks.
- Carry out random spot checks and prepare weekly reports
- Review and circulate product age analysis weekly.
- Enforce adherence to Standard Operating procedures.
- Monitor damaged products and report on damaged stock weekly as well as monthly.
- Assign duties to pickers and supervise the picking process.
- Monitor and control inventory.
- Ensure stock count is done daily and review inventory reports daily.
- Ensure compliance with safety and health procedures.
- Controls pallet movement.
- Develop and implement cost saving measures.
- Ensuring the warehouse is well maintained.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/HND Diploma in Supply Chain/Transport and Logistics or equivalent.
- Knowledge of MS Excel is a requirement.
- Knowledge of SAP an added advantage.
- At least 3 to 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar position in an FMCG setup.
Other
How to Apply
Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.
Deadline: 28 March 2024
