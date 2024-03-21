Warehouse Controller (Southern Region)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure movement of stock is done accurately and timeously.

Ensure proper storage of all inventories.

Ensure timeous receipt of inbound trucks.

Carry out random spot checks and prepare weekly reports

Review and circulate product age analysis weekly.

Enforce adherence to Standard Operating procedures.

Monitor damaged products and report on damaged stock weekly as well as monthly.

Assign duties to pickers and supervise the picking process.

Monitor and control inventory.

Ensure stock count is done daily and review inventory reports daily.

Ensure compliance with safety and health procedures.

Controls pallet movement.

Develop and implement cost saving measures.

Ensuring the warehouse is well maintained.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Diploma in Supply Chain/Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Knowledge of MS Excel is a requirement.

Knowledge of SAP an added advantage.

At least 3 to 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar position in an FMCG setup.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw.

Deadline: 28 March 2024