Wash Officer x3 (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement the El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year. The following vacant positions are available from October 2024 to September 2025.

Program Name: El Nino Induced Drought Response and Adaptation (ENIDRA) in Chiredzi District: Zimbabwe.

Contract Period​:​ Twelve (12) Months.

Reporting to the WASH Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning, implementing and monitoring of WASH activities to ensure overall efficiency and effectiveness of the Program management, delivery and accomplishment of Program goals and objectives.

Ensure the development of accurate Bill of Quantities, technical drawings, and mobilization of resources for all the WASH interventions in liaison with relevant technical staff from the government line ministries and other implementing partners. Guarantee the respect of construction standards as well as the security practices at the project site.

Implementing community mobilization plans in target communities on issues related to the construction, operation, and maintenance of WASH facilities in communities.

Monitor and ensure the establishment and functionality of community WASH facilities, including improved water sources, latrines, and handwashing facilities.

With the support of the District WASH Coordinator, train the community and oversee its CHC establishment and latrine construction.

Provide technical training to community volunteers, members of WASH committees, and governmental staff on VSLA

Strengthen and/or facilitate the establishment of Community Committees to successfully operate and maintain WASH infrastructure.

Implementing WASH related trainings, guidelines and standards and supporting the provision of trainings of Water Point User Committees (WPUCs)

Ensure that construction works are integrated with hygiene promotion and community participation components to ensure the sustainability of the infrastructure built.

Establish productive working relationships with community and government officials to promote good WASH practices in communities.

Provide written weekly and monthly reports on WASH and infrastructural development activities.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are mainstreamed at all stages of programme implementation.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Water Resources Management, Irrigation Engineering, Public Health, Environmental Health Technician, Geography and Environment or any related field

At least two (2) years relevant work experience working on WASH projects.

Knowledge in borehole drilling, rehabilitation and construction

Class 3 driver’s license is a requirement.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (As One Pdf Attachment) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

OR Hand deliver to :