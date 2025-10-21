itel A80 (128GB, 4GB)

itel A80 is a successor to the popular A70 lineup from 2023. It's a budget phone that comes packed with storage and really good RAM for its price. This makes it a go to devices for those looking for:

An affordable second phone

A phone for a child

An emergency replacement one after losing your phone to breaking or theft

A phone for a parent who doesn'[t need a fancy device

Compared to the A70, the camera has been upgraded from 13MP to 50MP camera, the screen is now larger, at 6.7 inches, ocmpared to last year's 6.6 inches. The Android version is now 14, which is an upgrade from the A70's 13 Go Edition.

The processor however remains the same, so you should not expect any faster performance compared to the A70.