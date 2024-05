Itel A50 is the successfor of the popular A70. It comes at a lower price point for even better affordability.

The specs show that it works very well with light WhatsApp usage, photos and general browsing. The refresh rate is low so the display will be a bit slower than itel other phones priced higher.

Buy it for your child to use for school work, for older parents to have a phone you can reach them on. You can also buy it if you're in between phones in case your phoen is stolen or got damaged.