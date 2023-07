The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is 13MP.

The Galaxy A34 runs Android 13. It has a 5000mAh battery suppprting 25W wired fast-charging. It is available in black, white, and blue.