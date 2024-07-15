The Samsung Galaxy A54 has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Exynos 1380 processor, and a 50MP rear camera. It runs Android 12 and is available in four colors: black, blue, white, and pink. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It is a good choice for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with a good camera and a long battery life.