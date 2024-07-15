The Samsung Galaxy A54 has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Exynos 1380 processor, and a 50MP rear camera. It runs Android 12 and is available in four colors: black, blue, white, and pink. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. It is a good choice for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with a good camera and a long battery life.
Samsung Galaxy A54
$369
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge25W
- ➤ ProcessorExynos 1380 (5 nm)
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Release DateMarch 2023
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.4 inches
- ➤ Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM6GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelGalaxy A54