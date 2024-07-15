Samsung Galaxy M52 (128GB, 8GB)

The Samsung Galaxy M52 is a mid-range smartphone with impressive features. It comes with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, providing ample space and smooth performance. The 6.7-inch display is ideal for watching videos or browsing the web, while the 64-megapixel camera takes high-quality photos.

The 5000 mAh battery ensures long-lasting use, and the phone supports fast charging.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which offers fast and efficient performance.