CCC Not Involved In Chief Charumbira Indecent Assault Case - Ostallos

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has scoffed at the president of the Chiefs Council of Zimbabwe Chief Fortune Charumbira’s claims that the opposition party has a hand in sexual assault allegations levelled against him by his 27-year-old niece.

On Wednesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba told NewsDay that the party is against all forms of violence against women. Said Siziba:

How does CCC get involved in this case? We condemn any form of abuse and violence against women. If there was an abuse of power, Charumbira, just like any other citizen, should face the wrath of the law. In other democratically progressive countries, Charumbira would have resigned both from PAP and Chiefs’ Council, but because we are in Zimbabwe, he is still a free man.

Chief Fortune Charumbira, who is also the president of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), is accused of sexually assaulting his married niece.

The victim, who is a teacher at a school in Masvingo, reported the matter at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB 5457646 on Saturday last week.

According to leaked chats seen by NewsDay, Charumbira accused the victim of “maliciously” filing the charges against him and conniving with CCC. He said in the leaked chats:

I know you are working on documentation to go to Canada and run away from Zimbabwe after messing up my name with lies. Do not run away. Ndakatosviba kare (my name was long soiled), let’s meet in court. As a result of this attack on me, there is a lot of information between you, sekuru Foki and Gari which I know. Ndavurawa image pasi rose nenhema kuti (My image has been tarnished worldwide through allegations that) I touched (your) private parts etc kidnapped etc. Whoom! Mwari ndewedu tese (God is for us all). Vana (The likes of) Takanayi and other CCC members had several meetings with you to push this agenda. I did not think you would agree to falsehoods against me to please them.

According to a leaked police memorandum, Charumbira allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant on two separate occasions.

He allegedly fondled the complainant’s breasts, kissed her without her consent, and groped her private parts.

The alleged assault took place at Rainbow Towers Hotel on 31 March this year and on 02 April at Crown Plaza Hotel, respectively.

