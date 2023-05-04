Simba Asks To Cover Children's Healthcare, Education, Clothing, Food Post Bona Mugabe Divorce

Simba Chikore has told the courts that he is willing to cover his children’s healthcare, education, clothing and food if the divorce with Bona Mugabe goes through. The duo got married in terms of Zimbabwean laws in March 2014. Bona, the daughter of the late former President Robert Mugabe, filed for divorce last month saying their relationship had been irretrievably broken. Simba believes the marriage can still be salvaged but if the divorce goes through, he wants joint custody of the children. In his court papers, Simba said:

WHEREFORE Plaintiff prays that in the event of decree for divorce being granted that it be granted with the following ancillary relief:

Plaintiff and Defendant are and hereby granted joint custody of the minor children, and in exercising the joint custody, Defendant shall have children during school days while Plaintiff has children during all weekends and holidays or vice-versa.

In the alternative, the Plaintiff is and hereby granted access during weekends and holidays as follows:

For weekends Plaintiff shall have children every weekend starting from 08:00 hours Saturday and returning children Sunday at 18:00 hours to Defendant.

For school holidays, Plaintiff shall have children from the closing date to the end of the third week of the holidays.

For the minor child Mireya Minana Chikore Born 25.” November 2021, until she is of creche-going age, Plaintiff shall see her every weekend and holiday during the daytime and return her to the mother on or before 18:00

The Plaintiff is and hereby ordered to maintain the children as follows:

Plaintiff shall pay for the children’s medical aid in full.

Plaintiff shall pay for children’s school fees in full.

Plaintiff shall meet all clothing requirements for the children.

Plaintiff shall meet all food requirements for the children.