Watch: Chidodo Apologises To Mugabe Family Over Comments In Gold Mafia

Cleopas Chidodo, the security manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), has retracted the allegations he made about former First Lady Grace Mugabe in Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia documentary.

In the documentary, Chidodo claimed that Mugabe had used her influential status to smuggle diamonds and ivory out of Zimbabwe without her late husband’s knowledge. However, in a video recording, Chidodo apologised to Mugabe and the former first family, stating that the allegations he made were false and retracting them in full. Watch the video below for more: