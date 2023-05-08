Schools Open Amid Rising Cholera Cases

Schools in Manicaland Province have put in place measures to prevent a cholera outbreak in the institutions as they welcome learners back for the Second Term.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa last week told a post-Cabinet media briefing that so far, Manicaland has recorded 27.4 percent of the country’s suspected cases of cholera.

Mutsvangwa said as of 29 April, the country had recorded 588 suspected cases of cholera, with 161 of them in Manicaland.

Cholera is a highly infectious disease often spread through contaminated water and food and can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration. Measures to prevent cholera in schools include the following:

Washing of hands frequently with soap and clean water, especially after using the toilet or before eating.

Ensuring that drinking water is safe and free of contamination. Boiling water for at least one minute or using water filters or purification tablets is highly recommended.

Avoid raw or undercooked seafood, fruits, and vegetables that may have come into contact with contaminated water. Learners should stick to cooked foods that are served hot.

Surfaces that may have come into contact with contaminated water, such as kitchen counters and utensils should be sanitised.

Getting vaccinated against cholera can help prevent the disease.

The symptoms of cholera include profuse watery diarrhea, often referred to as “rice water” stools, vomiting, dehydration, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, dry mucous membranes, including dry mouth and nose, thirst, fatigue, seizures and confusion.

The most important aspect of treating cholera is to replace fluids and electrolytes lost through diarrhea and vomiting.

This can be done through oral rehydration therapy (ORT) or intravenous fluids in severe cases.

Cholera can also be treated by using antibiotics which shorten the duration and severity of cholera symptoms, as well as decrease the amount of bacteria shed in stool.

Zinc has been shown to reduce the duration and severity of diarrhea in children with cholera and other causes of acute diarrhea.

