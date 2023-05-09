13 Learners Injured In Inter Africa Bus Accident

Fifteen (15) people were injured when an Inter Africa bus they were travelling on was involved in an accident on Monday afternoon at the 68km-peg along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road.

13 of the injured were learners from Emmanuel High School and the other two were the bus driver and conductor.

The accident occurred near the spot where the fatal Regina Coeli bus disaster occurred in 1991.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Manicaland Province, Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed the accident to The Manica Post.

He said the bus had 73 learners on board who were on their way to the school for the start of the second term.

The injured were ferried to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital. Said Insp Muzondo:

An Inter Africa bus carrying 73 learners to Emmanuel High School was involved in an accident yesterday along the Nyanga-Rwenya Road. The driver lost control of the bus when it developed brake failure before it veered off the road. It landed on its left side on the roadside escarpment.

He urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution at all times on the roads.

The accident occurred a day after another Inter Africa bus ferrying learners was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Seventy-five (75) Pakame High School learners narrowly escaped death when their hired Inter Africa bus was involved in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Sunday.

The bus was travelling from Harare to the school which is located in Shurugwi, Midlands Province.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident to NewsDay, adding that all pupils escaped unhurt, but some lost property in the fire.

He said the accident occurred at the 181km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway after a pirate taxi driver suddenly encroached onto his (bus driver’s) lane.

