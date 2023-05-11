ZERA Has Lowered The Price Of LP Gas For May

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) lowered the price of Liquefied Petroleum (LP Gas) for May 2023.

The new LP Gas prices are US$1.72 per kg and ZWL1,912.22 per kg down from the previous prices of US$2.02 per kg and ZWL$1 911.28 per kg.

In an update seen by Pindula News, the regulator said retail operators are required to display these prices prominently in clear letters. It is allowed to sell LPG below the prescribed prices based on individual trading advantages.

LP gas cooking is popular in Zimbabwe due to its affordability, convenience, and accessibility. It is also considered a safer and cleaner alternative to traditional fuels such as firewood and charcoal.

However, access to LP gas may be limited in some remote areas due to logistical challenges and infrastructure limitations.