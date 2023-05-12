The Meteorological Services Department (MSD), in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection, has released the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for May 12-14, 2023.

The MSD reported scattered clouds in areas such as Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland provinces in the afternoon, while all other areas had sunny conditions during the day.

For May 13, partly cloudy afternoon conditions are expected in Harare’s Metropolitan, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland provinces, while all other areas should experience clear skies with cold mornings and warm afternoons. Wind conditions are expected to vary between light and variable in the east and fresh in the west, including in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo, and Midlands province.

MSD said the impacts of cold weather may pose health risks to vulnerable individuals and trigger respiratory illnesses in all people. Ground frost may affect crops, particularly in frost-prone areas. Poultry, particularly day-old chicks, are sensitive to temperature declines overnight. High daytime temperatures increase the risk of dehydration and evapotranspiration.

To mitigate these impacts, individuals should dress appropriately in the early hours of the morning, take measures to prevent frost damage in frost-prone areas, stay hydrated, wear a sunhat or use an umbrella when outdoors between 10 am and 3 pm, and monitor plants and animals for moisture and heat stress, giving them adequate water to drink or watering as needed.

The weather outlook for Sunday, May 14, 2023, is as follows: Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Midlands, Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South provinces should experience windy and cold conditions in the morning, with brief cloudy intervals in Beitbridge, Mwenezi, and Chiredzi Districts. By the afternoon, conditions are expected to become mild. In all other areas, it should be mostly sunny and warm by midday, but cold in the morning and evening.