Zimbabwe's Evening Weather Report And Forecast For June 3-5

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of Zimbabwe, in partnership with the Civil Protection Department, has released the evening weather report and forecast for Zimbabwe, valid until Monday, 05 June 2023. The report indicates mostly sunny conditions throughout the country during the day, with cool temperatures at night and warm temperatures during the day. Winds are generally light across all areas.

The forecast for Sunday, 04 June 2023, predicts that mostly sunny conditions will persist countrywide, with a significant contrast between daytime and night temperatures. No ground frost is anticipated, but windy and cool conditions may affect vulnerable members of society and trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons. Poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight temperature changes.

To mitigate the impacts of the weather conditions, the MSD recommends that vulnerable members of society dress appropriately, especially in the early hours of the morning. People in the southern parts of the country should keep warm, while those in the northern parts should wear a sunhat or carry an umbrella if there is a need to be outdoors. Poultry farmers are advised to monitor the temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population.

The weather outlook for Monday, 05 June 2023, indicates clear skies countrywide, with low evening to morning temperatures. Ground frost should not be ruled out in the Highveld areas. Members of the public are advised to stay updated on the weather conditions and take necessary actions to protect themselves and their property.