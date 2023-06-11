7000 mAh Battery. The itel P40 Plus is the latest in the line-up

Itel has just released another flavour of the P40. The first P40 came in last month in May, breaking the record for having the most storage in an itel phone – 128GB. That record has since been broken by the itel S23 released last week which comes with 8GB RAM.

The new itel P40 Plus breaks another record for the itel lineup – the phone comes with a 7000 mAh battery.

The rest of the features are quite similar to the Itel P40 standard.

Full Specification of itel P40 Plus

Battery 7000 mAh with 18w fast charging Storage Memory 128GB RAM 4GB (plus 3GB extended RAM) Processor Octa-core 1.6Ghz Back Camera 13 megapixels Front Camera 8 megapixels Display 6.6 inches,

60 Hz refresh

720 x 1640 pixels Res, Card slot microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) USB Type-C

Disclosure: Pindula is an official itel retailer in Zimbabwe