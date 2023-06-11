7000 mAh Battery. The itel P40 Plus is the latest in the line-up
Itel has just released another flavour of the P40. The first P40 came in last month in May, breaking the record for having the most storage in an itel phone – 128GB. That record has since been broken by the itel S23 released last week which comes with 8GB RAM.
The new itel P40 Plus breaks another record for the itel lineup – the phone comes with a 7000 mAh battery.
The rest of the features are quite similar to the Itel P40 standard.
Full Specification of itel P40 Plus
|Battery
|7000 mAh with 18w fast charging
|Storage Memory
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB (plus 3GB extended RAM)
|Processor
|Octa-core 1.6Ghz
|Back Camera
|13 megapixels
|Front Camera
|8 megapixels
|Display
|6.6 inches,
60 Hz refresh
720 x 1640 pixels Res,
|Card slot
|microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
|USB
|Type-C
Disclosure: Pindula is an official itel retailer in Zimbabwe