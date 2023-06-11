Zimbabwean Govt To Offer New Salary Package To Civil Servants

The Zimbabwean government is planning to offer a new salary package to civil servants to help them cope with the increasing cost of living.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which represents both the government and workers’ representatives, is set to meet this week to discuss the issue.

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) leaders recently met with President Mnangagwa, who assured them that the government is committed to addressing their concerns. The Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Paul Mavima, stated that the new pay offer will be presented once internal consultations are completed. He told The Sunday Mail:

We are currently doing consultations and working on a comprehensive framework, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Once we come up with the framework and clear indicators of what Government can offer, we then convene the NJNC, which

will be a discussion between the representatives of the workers and the Government team. We were hoping we will be done by this week (last week) and once we are done, we will definitely call for a NJNC meeting.

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Development is said to be working on a comprehensive framework that will provide a clear roadmap for the government’s remuneration and non-monetary incentives. The government is already offering its workers various allowances of up to US$250 per month in foreign currency.

The NJNC meeting is expected to allow representatives from both parties to discuss a range of issues related to the welfare of public sector workers and the erosion of the value of wages.

After meeting with the President, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) is hopeful for an improved salary offer. ZCPSTU secretary-general Mr David Dzatsunga said they discussed the welfare of public sector workers and the erosion of wages. The President assured them that measures are being taken to find a lasting solution.

For the past four years, the government has been in a disagreement with workers over poor salaries and working conditions. The workers are asking for the restoration of their pre-October 2018 salaries, which were around US$540 and for their salaries to be paid in US dollars due to the rapid depreciation of the Zimbabwean dollar. The government has been unable to meet these demands, citing financial incapability.