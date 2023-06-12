"Kasukuwere Offered Vice President Post To Mthwakazi Republic Party Leader"

Self-exiled former ZANU PF Politburo member Saviour Kasukuwere reportedly offered Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo the post of deputy, while he was to be a president.

Speaking in an interview with CITE, Moyo claimed that Kasukuwere once sent emissaries to him in South Africa in 2019 asking that they work together. Said Moyo:

I can’t recall the exact date but it was between September and December when Kasukuwere, who was also in South Africa sent emissaries to me because he wanted me to work with him and be his vice president. The emissaries were Ndebele people, two of them were Msipa brothers and I knew one of them from our time together in ZAPU. So I think he might have told Kasukuwere that he knows me. This Msipa fellow had a printing shop in Bulawayo and when we were in ZAPU, we once printed ZAPU t-shirts at his shop and when we met, he joked that ZAPU still owes him some money from that printing.

Moyo further claimed that the emissaries told him that Kasukuwere was taking over ZANU PF. He said:

They said Kasukuwere wants to form a party, where I was to be his deputy so that he wins the hearts of the people of Matabeleland. I thanked them for their acknowledgement that Kasukuwere knew of my existence as Mqondisi Moyo and of MRP but in return I asked them when did Kasukuwere retire from being a Central Intelligence Operative because once one – always one.

Moyo claimed he rejected the offer despite the emissaries telling him that Kasukuwere had money. He said:

I pointed out that when Kasukuwere was Minister of Youth in 2013, he was given US$10 million for the 10 provinces, with each to get one million. The money was given to CABS and CBZ. We strongly encouraged youth under 35 in Matabeleland to apply for those loans and even assisted some. Guess what, out of all the youth we assisted to apply, no one received a loan. AS MRP we discovered that youth from other places applied for the money pretending to be locals. I refused their offer and told them if a child was born under ZANU, most probably the child will behave like most ZANU PF people, which was my way of telling them that I don’t trust anyone from ZANU PF. I said I was not in this for money and as long as I see that you have disadvantaged Matabeleland, I am better off without money.

Moyo said Kasukuwere’s emissaries went and “never brought back a reply”.

He urged Zimbabweans to be careful of who they vote for in their desperation for change.

More: Pindula News