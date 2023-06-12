Seven Killed, 45 Injured In CAG Bus Accident

Seven (7) people were killed while forty-five (45) others were injured in a road traffic accident involving a CAG bus that occurred in Dotito on Saturday morning.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the accident was a result of a front tyre burst that caused the bus to veer off the road before it overturned and landed on its side. ZRP said in a statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10 June 2023 at around 1240 hours at the 181-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road where seven people were killed whilst 45 others were injured. A CAG bus travelling towards Harare burst a front tyre resulting in the bus veering off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its right side. As a result of the accident, five people died on the spot whilst two others died on admission at Mt Darwin District Hospital. The bodies of the victims were taken to Mt Darwin District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Another fatal traffic accident on Saturday claimed the lives of three (3) people and left fifteen (15) others injured at the 137-kilometre point along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.

Police said a Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying 17 passengers veered off the road to the left side, overturned, and landed on its left side.

The bodies of those who died were taken to the Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations while the injured were also taken to the same hospital where they were receiving treatment.

More: Pindula News