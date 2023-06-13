Chief Charumbira's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Claims Victimisation

A married female teacher based in Masvingo who claims she was sexually assaulted by Zimbabwe Chiefs’ Council president Fortune Charumbira has written a letter of complaint against the police for failing to act on her earlier report.

The victim, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, also filed another charge of victimisation by Charumbira, who is also the president of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).

Charumbira has denied sexually abusing the complainant describing the allegations as a smear campaign and instead threatened to sue the complainant for defamation.

The victim reported the matter at Masvingo Central Police Station under RRB 5457646 in April this year.

However, Charumbira has reportedly not yet been arrested or questioned by the police over the matter.

On 05 June 2023, the victim wrote a letter to the officer commanding Masvingo province, Chief Superintendent David Mahoya, alleging that Charumbira has threatened violence against her. She wrote:

On April 18, 2023, I made a police report of threats of violence as defined in Section 186(1)(b) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 09:23] alternatively contravening section 184(1)(e) of the Criminal Law [Codification and Reform] Act [Chapter 09:23]. The accused person is (Chief) Fortune Charumbira currently the Zimbabwean president of the Chiefs Council, the Pan Africanist Parliament (PAP) president. Initially, I had filed a report against the accused person for contravening section 67(1)(a)(1) refers ZRP Masvingo Central CR56-58/04/23. Since I made the report, the accused person has never been arrested and I am not informed of any judicial proceedings in respect of my case. It seems as if the law is being selective on certain individuals towards discriminating against its citizens. Women and girls shall continue to suffer at the hands of such callous bulldogs who are immune to arrest.

The victim alleged that Charumbira sent her a series of WhatsApp messages threatening her with violence. She wrote:

The accused person sent a series of WhatsApp messages using his mobile number (supplied) to my mobile number (supplied) threatening to deal with me wherever I go claiming that he knew everything about my personal life plans. The accused person further alleged that I am affiliated with CCC [Citizens Coalition for Change] political party which I have no material knowledge or interest and this was meant to intimidate and threaten me. Since that day I am living in desperation and fear of being victimised together with my family. I am not certain of my future social life and work environment as the accused severally indicated to me that he is a connected someone person of his calibre do not approach people the ordinary way (sic).

When contacted for a comment by NewsDay, Chief Superintendent Mahoya said he had not seen the letter and referred questions to provincial spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa.

Dewa said he was not on duty and further referred NewsDay to provincial police deputy spokesperson Lorraine Ndlovu. In response, Ndlovu said:

We have not yet received the letter. However, the victim filed the case here in Masvingo but the matter was transferred to Harare province where the incident is reported to have happened. So Harare police are dealing with the case.

According to a leaked police memorandum, Charumbira allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant on two separate occasions.

He allegedly fondled the complainant’s breasts, kissed her without her consent, and groped her private parts.

The alleged assault took place at Rainbow Towers Hotel on 31 March this year and on 02 April at Crown Plaza Hotel, respectively.

