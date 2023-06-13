Pindula|
itel P40 Plus and itel P40 Compared

Last week, itel launched the P40 Plus. This followed the launch of the P40 standard just a month ago.

The release of the P40 Plus has resulted in many people asking us how the two phones compare. 

The main difference is that the P40 has a massive 7000 mAh battery, compared to the 6000 mAh on the P40 standard.

The other big difference is the size of the phone. The P40 Plus is slightly bigger with a 6.8-inch display. The P40 has a 6.6-inch display.

The processor is also a big difference between the 2 phones. The P40 Plus has a much faster Tiger T606 CPU which runs at 1.6GHz base frequency. The P40 Standard on the other hand has a base frequency of 1.2Ghz.

Here’s the full comparison

  Itel P40 Plus Itel P40
Battery 7000 mAh, with 18W fast charging 6000 mAh, with 18W fast charging
Storage Memory 128GB 64GB
RAM 4GB (plus 4GB extended RAM) 4GB (plus 3GB extended RAM)
Display 6.8 inches, with 90Hz refresh  6.6 inches, with 90Hz refresh 
Back Camera 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Front camera 5 Megapixels 5 Megapixels
Processor Tiger T606 CPU Unisoc SC9863A chipset,
Octa-core CPU
Android Version Android 13 (Go Edition) Android 13 (Go Edition)

