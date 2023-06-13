itel P40 Plus and itel P40 Compared
Last week, itel launched the P40 Plus. This followed the launch of the P40 standard just a month ago.
The release of the P40 Plus has resulted in many people asking us how the two phones compare.
The main difference is that the P40 has a massive 7000 mAh battery, compared to the 6000 mAh on the P40 standard.
The other big difference is the size of the phone. The P40 Plus is slightly bigger with a 6.8-inch display. The P40 has a 6.6-inch display.
The processor is also a big difference between the 2 phones. The P40 Plus has a much faster Tiger T606 CPU which runs at 1.6GHz base frequency. The P40 Standard on the other hand has a base frequency of 1.2Ghz.
Here’s the full comparison
|Itel P40 Plus
|Itel P40
|Battery
|7000 mAh, with 18W fast charging
|6000 mAh, with 18W fast charging
|Storage Memory
|128GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB (plus 4GB extended RAM)
|4GB (plus 3GB extended RAM)
|Display
|6.8 inches, with 90Hz refresh
|6.6 inches, with 90Hz refresh
|Back Camera
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Front camera
|5 Megapixels
|5 Megapixels
|Processor
|Tiger T606 CPU
|Unisoc SC9863A chipset,
Octa-core CPU
|Android Version
|Android 13 (Go Edition)
|Android 13 (Go Edition)