itel P40 Plus and itel P40 Compared

Last week, itel launched the P40 Plus. This followed the launch of the P40 standard just a month ago.

The release of the P40 Plus has resulted in many people asking us how the two phones compare.

The main difference is that the P40 has a massive 7000 mAh battery, compared to the 6000 mAh on the P40 standard.

The other big difference is the size of the phone. The P40 Plus is slightly bigger with a 6.8-inch display. The P40 has a 6.6-inch display.

The processor is also a big difference between the 2 phones. The P40 Plus has a much faster Tiger T606 CPU which runs at 1.6GHz base frequency. The P40 Standard on the other hand has a base frequency of 1.2Ghz.

Here’s the full comparison