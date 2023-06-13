Tendai Biti In Racial Slur, Brands Supporters Of His White Rival Snakes

CCC co-vice president Tendai Biti has described those who support his competitor Allan “Rusty” Markham as snakes who are siding with “vasina mabvi” literally “those without knees”, a derogatory term for white people.

Both Biti and Markham are eyeing the Harare East Parliamentary seat after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) dissolved the latter’s Harare North constituency in its 2023 Delimitation Report.

Addressing his supporters in Harare East, Biti said he has no plans to become a Senator and declared his intentions to run for Parliament. He was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com as saying:

I am a legislator and Zanu PF knows what I do in Parliament is unmatched. We are selecting Biti as MP. When I came the other time, I was not mentioning names but today I will. We do not want snakes in Harare. There are some going around with “vasina mabvi” (white people) but we do not want snakes, we do not want black mambas. We are going to crush the heads of these snakes. Chamisa for President, Biti for MP. Send this message across the constituency, to ZIMPHOS, Mukandabhutsu, Kamfinsa, and Greendale. Do not mention anyone by name, just identify them as snakes.

Biti, Markham and Murisi Zwizwai are some of the veteran opposition legislators who may fail to return to Parliament on 23 August.

CCC’s Consensus Candidate Selection Programme is currently finalising the party’s list of candidates for the 2023 harmonised elections.

More: Pindula News