Moreblessing Ali's Family Vows Not To Bury Her Until Sikhala's Release

We want justice for him. Sikhala is the only person who can stand for us as a family. Besides him, the rest are not doing anything.

It’s been a year since my beloved mother was gruesomely killed by this murderer. It’s painful that nothing has been done and justice has not been served. I don’t know what crime my mother committed to deserve to be slaughtered like a chicken.

We want justice for our mother. Nyatsime is no longer safe, and our lives are now in danger. We are constantly being threatened that we’re longer welcome it’s a ZANU PF home. We don’t know what tomorrow holds.

Meanwhile, the alleged killer of Moreblessing Ali, Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi Jamba, has yet to be tried.

Violent clashes between CCC and ZANU PF supporters ensued during Ali’s memorial service after the latter tried to bar mourners from attending funeral proceedings.

Wednesday 14 June 2023, marked exactly one year since Job Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention.

Tags

Leave a Comment