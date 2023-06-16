Moreblessing Ali's Family Vows Not To Bury Her Until Sikhala's Release
The family of Moreblessing Ali, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist who was abducted, murdered, and dismembered last year has vowed not to bury her until Zengeza West lawmaker Job Sikhala is released from prison.
Sikhala has been held under pretrial detention for a year, charged with obstructing the course of justice and incitement of violence. The Ali family believes that Sikhala’s persecution is linked to his offering of legal assistance to them in their quest for justice. Nyasha Ali, Moreblessing’s daughter spoke to ZimLive:
We won’t bury our mother until Sikhala is out of jail. He’s not just a lawyer, he’s like an uncle to us. Moreblessing is his sister.Feedback
We want justice for him. Sikhala is the only person who can stand for us as a family. Besides him, the rest are not doing anything.
It’s been a year since my beloved mother was gruesomely killed by this murderer. It’s painful that nothing has been done and justice has not been served. I don’t know what crime my mother committed to deserve to be slaughtered like a chicken.
We want justice for our mother. Nyatsime is no longer safe, and our lives are now in danger. We are constantly being threatened that we’re longer welcome it’s a ZANU PF home. We don’t know what tomorrow holds.
Meanwhile, the alleged killer of Moreblessing Ali, Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi Jamba, has yet to be tried.
Violent clashes between CCC and ZANU PF supporters ensued during Ali’s memorial service after the latter tried to bar mourners from attending funeral proceedings.
Wednesday 14 June 2023, marked exactly one year since Job Sikhala has been in pre-trial detention.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals