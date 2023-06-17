Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast Valid Until 18 June 2023

Vulnerable members of society may be affected by the cold, and dry conditions increase the risk of veld fires. Poultry, especially day-old chicks, are sensitive to overnight temperature declines.

The report recommends taking frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold, monitoring temperature within fowl runs, and adjusting accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on birds. Fire guards should be constructed, at least 9 meters wide, and free of any vegetative or combustible materials.

Based on the weather conditions highlighted in the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast, it is recommended that cattle rearers take precautions to protect their livestock from the cold conditions. This may include providing adequate shelter and bedding, as well as ensuring that the animals have access to sufficient feed and water. It is also important to monitor the animals’ health closely and seek veterinary assistance if necessary.

For those intending to travel to Zimbabwe‘s holiday resorts, it is advisable to pack warm clothing, particularly for early morning and evening activities. It is also important to take precautions against respiratory-related illnesses, such as carrying appropriate medication and avoiding exposure to cold conditions for extended periods. Additionally, it is recommended to check with local authorities for any weather-related advisories or warnings and to follow their instructions.

The weather outlook for 18 June 2023 anticipates a warm north-easterly airflow with sunny conditions over the country, but cold morning and evening conditions with moderate ground frost in certain areas.

