Zimdancehall Musician Blot Arrested Over Illicit Drug Abuse

ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest to H-Metro. He said:

Police arrested an illicit drug abuse suspect in Sunningdale. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Drug and substance abuse is a growing problem in Zimbabwe, particularly among low-income and homeless youths.

Studies show that some young people start to abuse alcohol, drugs and other substances at the age of 12 years.

Commonly used substances in Zimbabwe include glue, bronclee, mangemba, tumbwa, cane sprit, marijuana, codeine and crystal meth (guka, dombo, mutoriro).

In case you have a son, daughter, friend, or relative who has a problem with drug abuse, the following public psychiatric institutions offer help in fighting drug addiction:

1. Sally Mugabe Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 2. Parirenyatwa Annex Psychiatric Unit (Harare) 3. Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital (Bulawayo) 4. Ngomahuru Hospital and Half-way House (Masvingo) The following institutions also offer counselling and rehabilitation services for patients battling drug addiction: 1. Highlands Halfway Home +2638644210999 2. Ruwa Rehabilitation Centre +263273790238 3. Serenity Mind Centre +263716825245 4. Tirivanhu Rehabilitation +263773593014 5. Beatrice Rehabilitation Harare 6. Tariro Rehabilitation Centre, Harare

