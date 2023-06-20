Gweru Fugitive Murder Suspect To Be Extradited From Ireland Soon - Police
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said that fugitive Gweru car dealer and murder suspect Peter Dube is expected in the country to stand trial, with extradition processes from Ireland now at an advanced stage.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Tuesday told ZBC News that Police are working together with the National Prosecuting Authority and relevant stakeholders to ensure that Dube is brought home and face trial. He said:
With regards to extraditing murder suspect Peter Dube from Ireland we can confirm that the processes are now at an advanced stage.Feedback
Peter Dube was being sought in connection to two murder cases that took place in Gweru in 2021, two of murder and two of attempted murder.
We are working together with the National Prosecuting Authority and relevant stakeholders to bring him back so that he can stand trial back home.
Dube was arrested in Ireland by Gardaí (police force in the Republic of Ireland) after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest and extradition to Zimbabwe.
Dube allegedly shot dead his second wife Nyasha Nharingo’s suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, in Gweru on 23 April 2021.
He also allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo but the two siblings survived.
After committing the crimes, Dube allegedly skipped the country and started living in Eswatini under the alias Xolile Mtsali.
He then relocated to Ireland, where he sought asylum.
More: Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals