Gweru Fugitive Murder Suspect To Be Extradited From Ireland Soon - Police

Peter Dube was being sought in connection to two murder cases that took place in Gweru in 2021, two of murder and two of attempted murder.

We are working together with the National Prosecuting Authority and relevant stakeholders to bring him back so that he can stand trial back home.

Dube was arrested in Ireland by Gardaí (police force in the Republic of Ireland) after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest and extradition to Zimbabwe.

Dube allegedly shot dead his second wife Nyasha Nharingo’s suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, in Gweru on 23 April 2021.

He also allegedly went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo but the two siblings survived.

After committing the crimes, Dube allegedly skipped the country and started living in Eswatini under the alias Xolile Mtsali.

He then relocated to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

