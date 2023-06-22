Pindula|
List ProductAccount
HomeElections In Zimbabwe

CCC Reportedly Fielded Two Candidates In Two Bulawayo Constituencies -

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
CCC Reportedly Fielded Two Candidates In Two Bulawayo Constituencies -

The opposition party Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has reportedly fielded two candidates for two Bulawayo constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala and Pumula, which is a violation of electoral regulations, according to the Chronicle. The party’s official list only mentions one candidate for each constituency. The Chronicle reported that Sichelesile Mahlangu and Albert Mhlanga were fielded for Pumula, while the party only mentions Sichelesile Mahlangu. Similarly, Gift Ostallos Siziba and Soneni Moyo were reportedly fielded for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, but the official list only mentions Gift Ostallos Siziba. Attempts to contact Siziba were unsuccessful.

The Chronicle cites the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s list of parliamentary candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for the upcoming election. The publication also notes that 19 candidates were disqualified from participating in the election as they failed to pay the required nomination fees. Below is the full list of Bulawayo candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats:

SENATORIAL PARTY LIST

ZANU-PF 

  1. Molly Mpofu
  2. Tshinga Dube
  3. Esnart Moyo
  4. Elfas Mashaba
  5. Annah Moyo
  6. David Ndlovu

CCC

  1. Hellen Zivira
  2. Gideon Shoko
  3. Siphiwe Ncube
  4. Felix Magalela Mafa
  5. Rita Ndlovu
  6. Swithern Chiroodza

Provincial Council (Metropolitan) List 

ZANU-PF

  1. Manala Motsi
  2. Eddie Dube
  3. Kundai Nyika
  4. Golden Ndlovu
  5. Mnothisi Nsingo
  6. Moleen Dube
  7. Mlungisi Moyo

House of Assembly:

Bulawayo Central Constituency

  • Tendai Charuka – ZANU-PF
  • Surrender Kapoikulu – CCC

Bulawayo North Constituency

  1. Nkosana Mkandla – ZANU-PF
  2. Minehle Thandoyenkosi Gumede – CCC
  3. Frank Mhlanga-UZA
  4. Sibonokuhle Khumalo -DOP

Cowdray Park Constituency

  1. Mthuli Ncube – ZANU-PF
  2. Pashor Raphael Sibanda  – CCC

Bulawayo South Constituency

  1. Rajesh Khumari Modi – ZANU-PF
  2. Nicole Jane Watson – CCC
  3. Admire Gomba – DOP

Pelandaba/Tshabalala Constituency

  1. Cecilia Verenga – ZANU-PF
  2. Gift Ostallos Siziba – CCC
  3. Soneni Moyo- CCC
  4. Paulo Maplanka – EFF
  5. Gift Ndlovu -DOP

Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency

  1. Brian Samuriwo – ZANU-PF
  2. Descent  Collins Bajila – CCC
  3. Khulumani  Ndlovu – ZANC

Entumbane/Njube Constituency

  1. Linda Chinamano – ZANU-PF
  2. Dingilizwe Tshuma – CCC
  3. Prince Dube – CCC
  4. Nqobizitha Ndlovu – ZANC

Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency

  1. Admire Tonderai Masikati – ZANU-PF
  2. Desmond Makaza- CCC
  3. Blessing Sibanda- DOP
  4. Bekezela Ncube- ZAPU
  5. Zvikwete Innocent Mbano – ZANC
  6. Sihle Muzenda – FA
  7. Strike Mkandla – Independent
  8. Pardon Tapfumaneyi- Independent

Pumula Constituency

  1. Phumulani Nsingo – ZANU- PF
  2. Sichelesile Mahlangu – CCC
  3. Albert Mhlanga – CCC
  4. Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi – ZAPU

Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency

  1. Butholezwe Ndlovu – ZANU-PF
  2. Eric Gono – CCC
  3. Nigel Ndlovu- ZAPU
  4. Douglas Ncube – ZANC
  5. Godwin Zibafosi- UFP
  6. Khanye  Lwazi – MRP
  7. Innocent Ndibali – EFF

Nketa Constituency

  1. Tavengwa Zidya – ZANU-PF
  2. Obert Manduna CCC
  3. Vincent Bala Ndlovu – Independent

Nkulumane Constituency

  1. Freedom Murechu – ZANU-PF
  2. Desire Moyo – CCC
  3. Andrew Ndlovu – ZAPU
  4. Adelaide MHLANGA – FreeZim Congress

More Pindula News

Tags

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)Nelson ChamisaGift Ostallos Siziba

Comments

Leave a Comment

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback