CCC Reportedly Fielded Two Candidates In Two Bulawayo Constituencies -
The opposition party Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has reportedly fielded two candidates for two Bulawayo constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala and Pumula, which is a violation of electoral regulations, according to the Chronicle. The party’s official list only mentions one candidate for each constituency. The Chronicle reported that Sichelesile Mahlangu and Albert Mhlanga were fielded for Pumula, while the party only mentions Sichelesile Mahlangu. Similarly, Gift Ostallos Siziba and Soneni Moyo were reportedly fielded for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, but the official list only mentions Gift Ostallos Siziba. Attempts to contact Siziba were unsuccessful.
The Chronicle cites the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s list of parliamentary candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for the upcoming election. The publication also notes that 19 candidates were disqualified from participating in the election as they failed to pay the required nomination fees. Below is the full list of Bulawayo candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats:
SENATORIAL PARTY LIST
ZANU-PF
- Molly Mpofu
- Tshinga Dube
- Esnart Moyo
- Elfas Mashaba
- Annah Moyo
- David Ndlovu
CCC
- Hellen Zivira
- Gideon Shoko
- Siphiwe Ncube
- Felix Magalela Mafa
- Rita Ndlovu
- Swithern Chiroodza
Provincial Council (Metropolitan) List
ZANU-PF
- Manala Motsi
- Eddie Dube
- Kundai Nyika
- Golden Ndlovu
- Mnothisi Nsingo
- Moleen Dube
- Mlungisi Moyo
House of Assembly:
Bulawayo Central Constituency
- Tendai Charuka – ZANU-PF
- Surrender Kapoikulu – CCC
Bulawayo North Constituency
- Nkosana Mkandla – ZANU-PF
- Minehle Thandoyenkosi Gumede – CCC
- Frank Mhlanga-UZA
- Sibonokuhle Khumalo -DOP
Cowdray Park Constituency
- Mthuli Ncube – ZANU-PF
- Pashor Raphael Sibanda – CCC
Bulawayo South Constituency
- Rajesh Khumari Modi – ZANU-PF
- Nicole Jane Watson – CCC
- Admire Gomba – DOP
Pelandaba/Tshabalala Constituency
- Cecilia Verenga – ZANU-PF
- Gift Ostallos Siziba – CCC
- Soneni Moyo- CCC
- Paulo Maplanka – EFF
- Gift Ndlovu -DOP
Emakhandeni/Luveve Constituency
- Brian Samuriwo – ZANU-PF
- Descent Collins Bajila – CCC
- Khulumani Ndlovu – ZANC
Entumbane/Njube Constituency
- Linda Chinamano – ZANU-PF
- Dingilizwe Tshuma – CCC
- Prince Dube – CCC
- Nqobizitha Ndlovu – ZANC
Mpopoma/Mzilikazi Constituency
- Admire Tonderai Masikati – ZANU-PF
- Desmond Makaza- CCC
- Blessing Sibanda- DOP
- Bekezela Ncube- ZAPU
- Zvikwete Innocent Mbano – ZANC
- Sihle Muzenda – FA
- Strike Mkandla – Independent
- Pardon Tapfumaneyi- Independent
Pumula Constituency
- Phumulani Nsingo – ZANU- PF
- Sichelesile Mahlangu – CCC
- Albert Mhlanga – CCC
- Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi – ZAPU
Lobengula/Magwegwe Constituency
- Butholezwe Ndlovu – ZANU-PF
- Eric Gono – CCC
- Nigel Ndlovu- ZAPU
- Douglas Ncube – ZANC
- Godwin Zibafosi- UFP
- Khanye Lwazi – MRP
- Innocent Ndibali – EFF
Nketa Constituency
- Tavengwa Zidya – ZANU-PF
- Obert Manduna CCC
- Vincent Bala Ndlovu – Independent
Nkulumane Constituency
- Freedom Murechu – ZANU-PF
- Desire Moyo – CCC
- Andrew Ndlovu – ZAPU
- Adelaide MHLANGA – FreeZim Congress