CCC Reportedly Fielded Two Candidates In Two Bulawayo Constituencies

The opposition party Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) has reportedly fielded two candidates for two Bulawayo constituencies, including Pelandaba-Tshabalala and Pumula, which is a violation of electoral regulations, according to the Chronicle. The party’s official list only mentions one candidate for each constituency. The Chronicle reported that Sichelesile Mahlangu and Albert Mhlanga were fielded for Pumula, while the party only mentions Sichelesile Mahlangu. Similarly, Gift Ostallos Siziba and Soneni Moyo were reportedly fielded for Pelandaba-Tshabalala, but the official list only mentions Gift Ostallos Siziba. Attempts to contact Siziba were unsuccessful.

The Chronicle cites the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)’s list of parliamentary candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for the upcoming election. The publication also notes that 19 candidates were disqualified from participating in the election as they failed to pay the required nomination fees. Below is the full list of Bulawayo candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers in Bulawayo for Parliamentary seats:

SENATORIAL PARTY LIST

