LETTER: Ex-Cop Muza Seeks President Mnangagwa's Aid After Unfair Dismissal

Clackson Muza, a former police officer, has written a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa asking for help after being unfairly dismissed from his job. Muza claims that he was victimised at work despite serving loyally for 25 years. In his letter seen by Pindula News, Muza said he was involved in a road accident in 2010 while on national duty, and police officers falsified evidence to protect the accused driver. Muza filed complaints that were ignored, and when he took his case to the Police General Headquarters, he was transferred to a remote area with no medical facilities while he was seriously ill. He was then declared a deserter, despite living in government accommodation. Despite being cleared of charges, Muza has been denied the right to work, and his bosses are unwilling to take him for a hearing. Muza is asking the President to intervene so that he can face justice in court. We present his letter below: