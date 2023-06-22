LETTER: Ex-Cop Muza Seeks President Mnangagwa's Aid After Unfair Dismissal
Clackson Muza, a former police officer, has written a letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa asking for help after being unfairly dismissed from his job. Muza claims that he was victimised at work despite serving loyally for 25 years. In his letter seen by Pindula News, Muza said he was involved in a road accident in 2010 while on national duty, and police officers falsified evidence to protect the accused driver. Muza filed complaints that were ignored, and when he took his case to the Police General Headquarters, he was transferred to a remote area with no medical facilities while he was seriously ill. He was then declared a deserter, despite living in government accommodation. Despite being cleared of charges, Muza has been denied the right to work, and his bosses are unwilling to take him for a hearing. Muza is asking the President to intervene so that he can face justice in court. We present his letter below:
His Excellency, the President and Head of State and Government, Zimbabwe,
I am writing to bring to your attention an issue of victimization that I have experienced at my workplace. I have served loyally in the uniformed forces for two and a half decades.Feedback
-
On the 10th of December 2010, while carrying out national duty and in uniform, I was involved in a road accident. I was knocked by a commuter omnibus, resulting in life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, police officers who attended the scene falsified evidence with the aim of exonerating the accused driver from blame.
-
I lodged complaints at the police station, police district, and province, but my complaints were ignored. I then took my issue to the Police General Headquarters, where a team was dispatched to investigate my complaint.
-
The team recommended the arrest of the police officers for corruption. However, this angered the provincial police bosses, who were sympathizing with the police officers. As a result, there was bad blood between the provincial bosses. They then hatched a plan to have me transferred outside the province where I was working.
-
I was transferred to a remote area with no medical facilities while I was seriously ill. I had to write a letter to the National head of the Department requesting the reversal of the transfer so that I could seek treatment.
-
The head of the Department ordered that I be examined by doctors whose recommendations would give him the way forward. However, while undergoing medical examinations by doctors, false evidence was gathered, and I was declared a deserter even when I was staying in government accommodation.
-
I approached the National head of the Department requesting to be tried on 28/12/2017, and he agreed. Investigations were done, and the investigating officer wrote and attached a report saying that I had no case to answer.
-
Despite the fact that investigations absolved me from blame and that I have not been convicted, I am being denied the right to work. My bosses are not willing to take me for a hearing because they know that they fabricated a case against me.
-
I, therefore, request your intervention so that I may be taken to court to face justice. I have tried in vain to approach your office to have an audience with you because I am denied that chance.
Your son in the uniformed forces,
Clackson Muza
Force number 040457 Y
Bulawayo
Cell no 0772755708
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals