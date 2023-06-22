UPDATE: 11 Candidates Have Registered To Run In Zimbabwe's Presidential Election
Eleven candidates have registered to run in Zimbabwe’s presidential election which is a huge decrease from a record number of 23 candidates who contested in the 2018 presidential election. The eleven candidates include the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mnangagwa’s main challenger is Nelson Chamisa from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Other candidates include
- Douglas Mwonzora (MDC-T),
- Trust Chikohora (Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development),
- Lovemore Madhuku (National Constituent Assembly (NCA),
- Blessing Kasiyamhuru (Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity Party),
- Saviour Kasukuwere (former youth minister – Independent),
- Joseph Makamba Busha (Freezim Congress Party),
- Wilson Harry Peters (Democratic Opposition Party),
- Gwinyai Muzorewa (United African National Council (UANC)) and
- Linda Masarirwa (Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD), the only woman in the contest.
The final tally of successful applicants will be announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Thursday (today).
The Republic of Zimbabwe is preparing for its upcoming general election, which is scheduled to take place on August 23. The election will determine the country’s next president, as well as parliamentary and local government representatives for the next five years.
The number of nominations has reduced, partly due to the high registration fees required. To participate in the presidential election, a candidate was required to pay US$20,000 (R400,000) for registration. The Nomination Court also demanded US$1000 (R20,000) for parliamentarians at provincial courts, and US$200 (R4,000) for those aspiring to Senate seats.