UPDATE: 11 Candidates Have Registered To Run In Zimbabwe's Presidential Election

Eleven candidates have registered to run in Zimbabwe’s presidential election which is a huge decrease from a record number of 23 candidates who contested in the 2018 presidential election. The eleven candidates include the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s main challenger is Nelson Chamisa from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party. Other candidates include

The final tally of successful applicants will be announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Thursday (today).

