Kasukuwere Says Not Intimidated By Arrest Threats

No amount of threats or intimidation will deter him from his impending travel to Harare.

Mzembi rejected claims by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Virginia Mabhiza that there are two arrest warrants hanging over Kasukuwere’s head. He was quoted by NewZimbabwe.com as saying:

For the avoidance of doubt, the charges related to the warrants of arrest against president Kasukuwere were quashed by the High Court in its judgement No. HH562/19 which the State has not appealed against. We call upon all Zimbabweans to ignore these attempts to weaponise the criminal justice system by creating a public perception that president Kasukuwere is a fugitive from justice. After his charges were quashed president Kasukuwere’s bail conditions fell away. His bail deposit was reimbursed and the High Court ordered the state to release his title deeds which order the state is in contempt up to this day.

Mzembi said the passport that Mabhiza told the state media about expired and was renewed by the same state with no challenges at all confirming that all was in order.

Mabhiza said Kasukuwere should submit himself before the law and seek cancellation of the warrants. She said:

When someone is issued with a warrant of arrest, they should submit himself before the law. What he should do is submit himself before the law and seek cancellation of the warrants. He has his lawyers, so they should advise him on what he should do. His submission to the law is standard procedure.

Kasukuwere is among 11 candidates that successfully filed their nomination papers to contest the presidential elections.

The other ten candidates are Joseph Busha (Free Zim Congress), Nelson Chamisa (CCC), Trust Chikohora (ZCPD), Blessing Kasiyamhuru (ZIPP), Lovemore Madhuku (NCA), Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Emmerson Mnangagwa (ZANU PF), Wilbert Mubaiwa (NPC), Gwinyai Henry Muzorewa (UANC), and Harry Peter Wilson (DOP).

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment