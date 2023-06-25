West Wants Chamisa As Zimbabwe's Next President, Says Mbalula

They want him there to be the leader; the new leader of a new Zimbabwe.

And then we say to the Americans and say to the British, give the Zimbabweans what they deserve, because you agreed in Lancaster that you will give them £40 billion for land reform and redistribution programme.

Meanwhile, Chamisa kicked off his campaign ahead of the August 23 elections by addressing Zimbabweans based in South Africa.

Addressing a campaign rally in Johannesburg on Saturday, Chamisa pleaded with Zimbabweans in that country to support the CCC. He said:

Lets us go back and mobilise, we count on you. We want you to help with resources, one rand or US$1 can make a huge difference. Zambians did it, Malawians also did it, Kenyans also did it, they did it in DRC…if they are doing it, why can’t we also do it?

In the 2018 elections, Chamisa lost to Mnangagwa by a narrow margin and he challenged the results in court alleging rigging.

However, Mnangagwa’s victory was upheld by the Constitutional Court.

