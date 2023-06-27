LEAD Ropes In Lawyers To Declare Govt's Constitutional Amendment Bid Illegal

Following the publication of SI 114, ZEC published a press release on June 21, 2023, alerting political parties that they can proceed with nominating both female and male candidates for provincial or metropolitan council seats.

Political analysts have criticised the government’s and Parliament’s inability to take note of the constitutional amendment before signing it into law, demonstrating incompetence. Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member and lawyer, David Coltart said the SI 144 demonstrated “gross ineptitude by the ZANU PF regime and was also “thoroughly illegal.” He said:

One cannot just amend a Constitutional provision, which has been in place for almost two years, on the day before nomination day, or at any time. It’s utterly bizarre The new constitutional provisions, Sections 268 and 269, bad as they are, state all the candidates must be women. A mere SI can’t change that. No doubt ZEC will again ignore this brazen breach of the Constitution. But how incompetent is it for someone to wake up on the eve of an election to ‘correct’ an ‘error’ in the Constitution which was published almost two years ago? The bumbling is breathtaking.

According to Tendai Biti, a Constitution cannot be amended by an SI, even if an error was made recording the amendments made in the National Assembly. He argued that the Senate debated and adopted that erroneous position, which the President signed into law. He said:

Under such circumstances, only a constitutional amendment can undo the original position. Besides, a law affecting an election cannot be made once an election proclamation has been made. This is therefore a scandalous mongrel’s breakfast but one which not many mongrels will touch.

Political analyst Iphithule Maphosa said the government and Parliament’s failure to revise the constitutional amendment – Section 268 – before signing it into law demonstrated incompetence. Maphosa added that they are now making changes when an election is imminent to suit the ruling party, which shows a lack of seriousness in carrying out oversight duties.

