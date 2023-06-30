Tapiwa Makore's Father Says He Hoped Killers Would Reveal The Whereabouts Of Boy's Head

Yes, justice prevailed (after two relatives were found guilty of killing him), but I was hoping to know the whereabouts of the head. It is something that continues to eat me up that I buried my son without his head and up to now I do not know its whereabouts. I will only leave this to God, but I am in pain.

Tapiwa’s uncle, Tapiwa Makore Sr and his herdsman, Tafadzwa Shamba were both found guilty of the boy’s murder by High Court judge Justice Mutevedzi on Thursday, 29 June.

When Tafadzwa Shamba first appeared before a Murehwa magistrate, he narrated how he gruesomely murdered the boy.

He, however, later retracted his statement, saying the Police tricked him to make indications implicating Tapiwa Makore Senior as his accomplice.

But in his ruling, Justice Mutevedzi said Shamba confessed to the murder and described in detail how it was done. He ruled:

Shamba is guilty beyond reasonable doubt as required by the law. Shamba be and is hereby found guilty for the murder of Tapiwa while Makore Snr is found guilty for the murder of Tapiwa as an accomplice. The court is satisfied that the statement by Shamba was acceptable and confirms that he committed the offence. He explained in graphic detail. That detail elaborates his intimate details regarding commission of the crime. The first accused (Shamba’s) situation is compounded by other issues. He did not only confess, he made indications, he pointed to a house the boy was detained, the container which was containing the illicit brew was also found in the same house… Accused one (Shamba’s) fate is sealed by the fact that body parts were found through his confession. The victim was detained in his house. He supplied alcohol which was used to drug the victim. The question which arises is if he supplied means for Shamba to commit this offence. The child was locked in his house for long hours, in fact for around 8 hrs. It is unimaginable that he wouldn’t have noticed the presence of the boy in his house.

Tapiwa’s mother, Linda Munyori, said that while scars from her son’s murder may never fully fade, at least justice had been served.

The sentencing of the duo is scheduled for 12 July 2023.

